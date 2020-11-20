Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.25 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.11.

NYSE:GFI opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.73. Gold Fields has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $14.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.6% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 65,358 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 125.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 560,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 312,119 shares during the period. Finally, Ashmore Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth approximately $9,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

