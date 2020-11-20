Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gogo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Gogo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.40.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $9.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $847.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. Gogo has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Gogo’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gogo will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gogo news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $174,891.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver bought 2,606,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $26,428,480.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Gogo by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 61,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gogo by 4.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

