GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $265.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $236.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.62. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $123.32 and a 52-week high of $236.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

