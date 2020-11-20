GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 56.0% in October

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the October 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.4 days.

OTCMKTS GMOYF opened at $26.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61. GMO Internet has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $29.57.

About GMO Internet

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, and IoT.

