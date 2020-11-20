Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Globant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.50.

GLOB stock opened at $187.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.43. Globant has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $210.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Globant will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Globant by 2.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Globant by 21.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 6.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Globant by 4.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

