Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global Medical REIT worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 431.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 38.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 150,706 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 31.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 627,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 26.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 616,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 129,359 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $14.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.94 and a beta of 0.73. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

