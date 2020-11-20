Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Global Medical REIT worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $862,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 10.2% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 89,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GMRE opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $678.01 million, a PE ratio of -87.94 and a beta of 0.73. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

