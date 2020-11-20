Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $104.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genuine Parts’ strategic buyouts to improve product offerings and expand geographical footprint is commendable. Acquisition of PartsPoint and Alliance Automotive Group and the possession of full ownership in Inenco have bolstered the company’s growth. Investment in Sparesbox is likely to boost the firm’s digital sales capabilities in Australasia. Its aggressive e-commerce initiatives and cost cut initiatives amid the pandemic and steady dividend growth bode well. However, depressed demand of vehicles and weak consumer confidence amid COVID-19 are likely to impact the firm’s near-term earnings. Increasing selling, general and administrative expenses is a cause of concern and the trend is expected to continue. Foreign exchange fluctuations and high debt levels are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.88.

NYSE GPC opened at $98.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $107.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

