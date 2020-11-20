Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GMAB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.13.

GMAB opened at $36.13 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 36.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after acquiring an additional 318,230 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 80.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,079,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after acquiring an additional 482,908 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 53.6% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after acquiring an additional 367,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after acquiring an additional 762,210 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 860.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,252,000 after acquiring an additional 852,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

