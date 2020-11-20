General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,624,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,390 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in General Motors were worth $48,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 54.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 446,282 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 34,807 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.8% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $42.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

