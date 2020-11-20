Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Genasys in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genasys presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $6.41 on Monday. Genasys has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.68 million, a PE ratio of 91.58 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,375 shares of company stock valued at $802,060. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Genasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 18.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 40.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 73,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,226 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genasys by 7.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

