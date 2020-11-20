GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) & GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Head-To-Head Survey

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GDS and GAN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $592.15 million 22.57 -$63.97 million ($0.52) -169.04 GAN $29.97 million 16.68 $1.79 million N/A N/A

GAN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -8.41% -3.88% -1.22% GAN N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GDS and GAN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 1 0 9 1 2.91 GAN 0 0 2 0 3.00

GDS presently has a consensus target price of $88.24, suggesting a potential upside of 0.39%. GAN has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.57%. Given GAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than GDS.

Summary

GAN beats GDS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. It has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. It also offer a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

