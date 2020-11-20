Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $40.52 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 477.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,895 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

