G4S’s (GFSZY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GFSZY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G4S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

G4S stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. G4S has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.27.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

