G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 165 ($2.16).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on G4S plc (GFS.L) from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on G4S plc (GFS.L) from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on G4S plc (GFS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of G4S plc (GFS.L) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of G4S plc (GFS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

G4S plc (GFS.L) stock opened at GBX 223.70 ($2.92) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 208.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 148.43. G4S plc has a 12 month low of GBX 69.92 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 224.50 ($2.93). The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.36.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

