FY2021 EPS Estimates for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Raised by William Blair

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MEDNAX in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.21.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of MD stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,241,000 after purchasing an additional 71,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after purchasing an additional 275,833 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 105.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 137,407 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 17.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 54,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 24.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 98,677 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

