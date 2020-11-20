FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.45.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.