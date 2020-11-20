FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ContraFect Co. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ContraFect in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.34) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.60).

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.16.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $143.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.06. ContraFect has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $13.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ContraFect by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,297,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ContraFect by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 475,029 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in ContraFect in the second quarter valued at about $10,224,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect in the second quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ContraFect by 14.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 26,264 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases. Its pipeline consists of CF-301, a bacteriophage-derived lysin with potent activity against Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections; and CF-404, which composed of three fully human monoclonal antibodies designed to treat all seasonal strains of human influenza.

