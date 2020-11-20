FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.21.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$12.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$22.88. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.96%.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.