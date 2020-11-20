FY2020 EPS Estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

