FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Decreased by Analyst

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln National in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.45.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.10.

NYSE LNC opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.16. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 27.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 16.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 85,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

