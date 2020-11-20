Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,065 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of Immersion worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 569.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 261,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 38,139 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 174,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMMR opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.84 million, a P/E ratio of -161.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,254.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 572,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $5,882,164.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at $329,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,341,916 shares of company stock worth $13,618,336 over the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMMR. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

