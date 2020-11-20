Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 76,380 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,380 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 869.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNR opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $10.20.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. Research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

