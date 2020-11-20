Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 63,737 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63,737 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Myles James Watts sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $565,519.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 767,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,029,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,623 shares of company stock valued at $12,742,297 over the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $736.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.