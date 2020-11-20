Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 628,825 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 628,825 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 187,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,115,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,603,000 after buying an additional 53,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNR. National Securities began coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

MNR stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.75. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

