Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 60,185 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,185 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Arlo Technologies worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 795,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 484,270 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,172,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

ARLO opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $418.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. Analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

