Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 56,630 Shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,630 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PDL BioPharma were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 725.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 130.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

PDLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 150,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. purchased 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $97,125.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,667,397 shares in the company, valued at $96,728,150.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDLI stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.88.

PDL BioPharma Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

