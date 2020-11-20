Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 48,440 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,440 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 5.7% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,853,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 100,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,773,000 after buying an additional 107,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.13. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARS. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $29,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

