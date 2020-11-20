Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,435 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCRI stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.73. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $913.15 million, a PE ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MCRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

