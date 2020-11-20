Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Landec were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Landec by 107.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 28,062 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Landec by 8.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,033,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,169,000 after acquiring an additional 225,553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Landec by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Landec by 67.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 80,705 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Landec during the second quarter worth $256,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $349,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Landec Co. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landec Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Landec Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

