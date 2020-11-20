Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,970 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Antares Pharma worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 679.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 414,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 361,648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 126.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 30,916 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 14.8% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 28.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATRS. BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $488.35 million, a P/E ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Fred M. Powell bought 16,400 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,425.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

