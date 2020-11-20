Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Lucas Capital Management bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

NYSE:HOV opened at $38.71 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $237.76 million, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $628.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 141 communities in 24 markets.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.