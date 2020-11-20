Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,045 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of A10 Networks worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 409,429 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 194,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,077,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATEN opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $579.91 million, a P/E ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 0.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

