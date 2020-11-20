Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,565 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of BlueLinx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlueLinx by 386.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 128,656 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlueLinx by 11.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BXC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $4.83. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

