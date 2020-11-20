Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,425 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 63,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

In related news, Director F Duffield Meyercord purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,203.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy E. Doyle purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $34,660.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,282.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGC opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $400.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.72.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%. Analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

PGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.