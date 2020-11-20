Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $268.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.34. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $269.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 9,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total transaction of $2,005,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,857,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $266,647.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,333.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,956 shares of company stock valued at $13,181,558. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

