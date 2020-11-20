Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,671 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 70,347 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 452,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 388,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 106,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of DFIN opened at $15.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $511.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.