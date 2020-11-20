Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSU. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after acquiring an additional 112,847 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after buying an additional 35,658 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 12,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.52.

NYSE:KSU opened at $189.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.23.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,401 shares of company stock worth $1,784,771. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

