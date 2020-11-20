Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $4.32 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $69.84 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.24. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $2,564,967.00. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $336,914.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,630 shares of company stock worth $3,085,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

