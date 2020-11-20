Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,128,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 599,753 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 5.66% of TETRA Technologies worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $622,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,012,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 918,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 527,383 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,260,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 272,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 248,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $89.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.24. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.13.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

