Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Nautilus worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,426,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,113,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,689,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,590,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,376,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NLS opened at $19.49 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.75 million, a P/E ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLS shares. William Blair began coverage on Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

In other Nautilus news, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

