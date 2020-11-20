Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $868.13 million, a P/E ratio of -78.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

