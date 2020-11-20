Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,535 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after buying an additional 2,749,357 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 219,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $968,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $289.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.58.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 56,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $295,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

TAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

