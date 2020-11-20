Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Front Yard Residential were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 8,389.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,366 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the second quarter worth $8,748,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the second quarter worth $5,331,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the second quarter worth $4,341,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the second quarter worth $4,062,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JMP Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of Front Yard Residential stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. Front Yard Residential Co. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $786.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.77). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Front Yard Residential Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

