Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRA International were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CRA International by 523.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRAI. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

CRA International stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $339.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. CRA International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $121.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.75 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $126,704.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,490.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

