Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Vishay Precision Group worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,328 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 32,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,128,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

VPG opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.53 million, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $35.81.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.