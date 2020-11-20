Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,418 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

NGVC stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $260.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

