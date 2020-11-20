Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VRSN opened at $197.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.54. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $6,371,027.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,045,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,673,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,226 shares of company stock valued at $16,075,879. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.00.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.