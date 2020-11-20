Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,272,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,171,000 after purchasing an additional 219,464 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 493,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 195,610 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 582,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TowneBank by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 72,036 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in TowneBank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 65,326 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TOWN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. TowneBank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.18.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

