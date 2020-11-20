Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TACO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 62.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $162,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,826.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $221,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 444,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,451.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $566,720. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TACO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.79. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.36 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

